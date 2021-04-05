Piedmont to buy 4 Georgia hospitals from HCA in $950M deal

The move would give Piedmont 15 acute care hospitals statewide, as it jockeys with other major Atlanta-area health systems for size and market power.

ATLANTA — One of Georgia’s largest hospital systems is seeking to get bigger, buying two hospitals in Macon, one in Cartersville and one in Snellville for $950 million.

Piedmont Healthcare announced the purchase Monday from HCA Healthcare. The move would give Piedmont 15 acute care hospitals statewide, as it jockeys with other major Atlanta-area health systems for size and market power.

HCA is based in Nashville, Tennessee. HCA’s two metro Atlanta hospitals are among the last in the area that were not part of one of four major hospital systems — Piedmont, Emory Healthcare, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Health System.