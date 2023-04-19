Teens in stolen car injured after police chase ends with crash in DeKalb County

The crash happened on Pleasant Hill Road in Lithonia.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens were injured after a police chase ended with a crash in DeKalb County Wednesday morning.

According to officers with DeKalb County PD, the chase started in Walton County and ended in DeKalb County on Pleasant Hill Road in Lithonia.

Officers said they were chasing two stolen cars. They add one of the vehicles crashed and the two teens that were inside were taken to the hospital with injuries.

At this time, there is no word on what happened with the second car police were chasing or who was inside.

11Alive has learned that the GBI is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.