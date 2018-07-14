Police in the city of South Fulton are asking for help from the public in locating a 62-year-old missing woman.

Sajuana Grant was last seen on Wednesday, July 11 at about 5:30 p.m., in the 3100 block of Redona Drive in South Fulton, wearing a black and white shirt, grey pants and black and yellow sandals. She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information about her is asked to contact the South Fulton Polie Department or 911 as soon as possible.

© 2018 WXIA