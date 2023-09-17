Protesters hope to drum up support for public safety training facility referendum while lawmakers work another angle

Some Atlanta city council members are looking for ways to allow voters to have a final say on the public safety training facility project.

A protest was planned in front of The Benz on Sunday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the stadium's entrance gates, but that didn't go as planned. Only one person showed up. Despite that, the woman who attended said she wasn't discouraged.

However, some members of Atlanta's city council are planning to tackle the issue from a legislative angle on Monday.

“We recently received communication from the law department that essentially city council does not have the authority to bring forth any legislation or paper surrounding this conversation in terms of a ballot question,” Councilwoman Keisha Waites said.

Despite the legal department’s advice on the resolution, Waites said she’s hoping to find a way to allow voters to weigh in.

“I stand with my colleague, Councilwoman Bahktiari in terms of her decision as well," Waites said. "It is my hope that the other members of the council will call for the citizens right to weigh in."

On Sunday, two groups were slated to meet up in front of the stadium to drum up more support for what they are calling the "Stop Cop City" movement, but only one protester showed up. Jaye Crawford said she is not discouraged.

“We know from this past week that 116,000 people in the city of Atlanta do not want Cop City," Crawford said. "We are here today to encourage the ownership, and the players to stand on the right side."

The public safety training facility is projected to cost about $90 million.

Supporters of the new facility say it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

“All around us there’s other communities saying we are investing in our public safety infrastructure. We are providing training campuses,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Recently, Sen. Raphael Warnock sent a letter to Mayor Andre Dickens urging more transparency around the project.