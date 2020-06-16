Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to expand authority

The review board was started in 2007 as an independent group to investigate possible misconduct by law enforcement.

ATLANTA — On the second Thursday of each month, 11 members of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board meet inside city hall to review the actions of the Atlanta Police Department and the Department of Corrections.

With the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and now Rayshard Brooks, the board is proposing new legislation to expand its reach.

"At the end of the day, we’re all concerned about having the best officers on the street that are dealing with the public," said board executive director, Lee Reid ll.

According to the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, each year, it receives about 150 complaints about Atlanta police and correction officers.

Some complaints are dismissed before review.

According to their website, the board reviewed about 40 complaints last year making disciplinary recommendations from oral reprimands to more training and even suspension.

"It’s all about how can we can address citizen concerns in an independent, thorough way," said Reid.

Now, the board wants to see its authority expanded. Work started on new legislation last fall. It would empower the board to conduct investigations and hold public hearings, including ones where no allegation of misconduct is made – such as the discharging of a firearm or taser by an officer that results in death or serious bodily injury.

It would also allow the board to make recommendations on the employment suitability of all applicants as police recruits and create a position on the board for someone between the ages of 18-30.

The ordinance was presented by councilman Andre Dickens during Monday's Atlanta City Council meeting.

"In those encounters when officers don't follow the standard operating procedures, we need to have a way for the citizen voice to be heard to say not here, not anymore," said Councilman Dickens.

The board started in 2007 after two Atlanta police officers killed 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston in her home during a botched raid - then planted drugs in the house.

The ordinance will now go before a committee and the mayor for full approval. To file complaints, visit the Citizen the Review Board website.