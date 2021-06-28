American Red Cross: Severe blood supply shortage ahead of July 4 weekend

The American Red Cross encourages people of all blood types to donate.

ATLANTA — The American Red Cross is dealing with a severe blood shortage across the country ahead of the July 4 weekend.

Type O donors and all blood types are encouraged to donate to stock the shelves ahead of the holiday weekend.

According to a recent press release, hospitals are dealing with an abnormal amount of traumas, emergency room visits, overdoses, and resulting transplants.

Patient care is delayed as a result of the blood shortage and hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries.

America Red Cross said donations are generally lower in the summertime, but the vaccine and some activities returning to normal are contributors to "lower donor turnout."

The organization said most people who are vaccinated can donate, but knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine is important when considering the donor's eligibility.

"The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break − patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions," a spokesperson from the American Red Cross of Georgia said.

Go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter your zip code to find the nearest drive. And if those spots are full, click on the next drive until you find a spot. You can also schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.