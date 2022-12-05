Authorities are searching for Rex woman in insurance fraud investigation

She is accused of filing a claim after her business was burglarized and trying to pocket the cash, authorities said.

ATLANTA — Authorities are now searching for a 47-year-old Georgia woman after they say she tried to rip off an insurance company.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday Angelina Cortez is facing one count of insurance fraud after she handled a burglary at her business.

The state agency said Cortez filed an insurance claim for more than $5,600 with the Hartford Insurance Company. According to officials, she reported that she replaced the items by purchasing them online via Amazon and submitted the receipt to the insurance company as evidence.

Investigators contacted Amazon and learned the order for replacement items was canceled and that she was refunded, authorities said.

"It has been determined that the suspect knowingly and willfully submitted a fraudulent insurance claim with the intention of receiving an insurance payout," King said in a statement.