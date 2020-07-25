Police said one person shot in incident that left car inside Jonesboro motel room

According to police the male victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police said at least one person was shot during an incident that left a car inside a first-floor motel room in Jonesboro early Saturday morning.



The incident happened at the Southside Inn-Jonesboro in the 6300 block of Old Dixie Highway.

According to Clayton County Police Officer Aubriel Storud, the male victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.



11Alive video images show a dark-colored vehicle with a Florida license tag that has slammed through the wall and into the building.



Police investigators were still on the scene investigating the incident at about 5 a.m.

Additional details were still being investigated, Stroud said.

He says the case has been turned over to the department's Criminal Investigations Division.

