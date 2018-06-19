ROME, Ga. — The boyfriend of a mom found dead inside her Rome, Georgia home over the weekend is now wanted for her murder, officials confirm.

Nakotah Javez Smith has been on the run since the Friday night shooting of Crystal Vega. However, Tuesday, the Rome Police Department confirmed Smith is now officially wanted.

Vega's shooting was reported by an off-duty Floyd County Police officer who was working a side job at Floyd County hospital. The officer was told Vega had been brought into the hospital by another person who allegedly told staff the mom of five shot herself. However, when police entered Vega's apartment, officers found a large pool of blood inside the doorway and elsewhere.

Initially, Smith was only wanted as a person of interest because no weapon had been recovered in connection with the crime. Now, Smith is wanted in Vega's murder.

Nakota Smith

The mother of five, whose oldest child is 12, had just given birth to her youngest just 10 days ago. Vega’s family said Smith is the father of two of her children, including the recently born infant. That child is still in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Vega was an organ donor and was kept on a ventilator until her organs could be harvested. However, family had to take her off life support, Sunday.

An online fundraiser has been started for Vega's funeral and her children, which can be found here.

