ROME, Ga. -- Police are looking for the boyfriend of a woman who was shot Friday night, and who, according to her family, is being removed from life support on Sunday.

Police said Dakota Smith is being sought as a person of interest in connection with the shooting of Crystal Vega.

Vega's shooting was reported by an off-duty Floyd County police officer who was working a side job at Floyd County hospital. He was told Vega had been brought to the hospital by another person, who said Smith told her Vega had shot herself.

When police entered Vega's apartment, they found a large pool of blood inside the doorway and elsewhere. Vega is the mother of an undetermined number of children who were present at the time of the shooting.

Smith is only wanted as a person of interest, police said, because no weapon has been recovered in connection with the crime.

Vega's family tells 11Alive the woman is an organ donor.

© 2018 WXIA