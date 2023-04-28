Roswell Police need help finding missing 25-year-old

Ross Kirila was last seen at his home, which is at the 100 block of Spring Drive in Roswell.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police need help finding a missing 25-year-old who was last seen Thursday evening.

Ross Kirila was last seen at around 8 p.m. at his home, which is at the 100 block of Spring Drive in Roswell, according to a Facebook post from the department's page.

Investigators believe the 25-year-old left the home on foot without his phone and wallet. Kirila is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, the post said.