Roswell Police need help finding missing 25-year-old

Ross Kirila was last seen at his home, which is at the 100 block of Spring Drive in Roswell.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police need help finding a missing 25-year-old who was last seen Thursday evening. 

Ross Kirila was last seen at around 8 p.m. at his home, which is at the 100 block of Spring Drive in Roswell, according to a Facebook post from the department's page.

Investigators believe the 25-year-old left the home on foot without his phone and wallet. Kirila is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, the post said.

Credit: Roswell Police Department

If have any information about Ross’ whereabouts, please call Detective McGinniss at 770-640-4570 or kmcginniss@roswellgov.com.

