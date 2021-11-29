School traffic rerouted due to nearby fire, Roswell Police say

Roswell Police tweeted Monday afternoon that a fire in the area of Teal Court and Martin Road. Some roadways are blocked in the area.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Roswell that's impacting school traffic, according to police.

Police said school pickup traffic for Esther Jackson Elementary School must come from Riverside Road. Drivers will then be redirected back down Martin Road toward Riverside.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Special Attention Esther Jackson Elementary Pickup ⚠️



Roswell Fire Department is currently working a significant structure fire in the area of Teal Ct. and Martin Rd. Martin Rd. is shut down between Quail Run and the Martin Rd. tennis courts. — Roswell Police (@RoswellGAPolice) November 29, 2021

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the area. Video shows firefighters at the scene. There is also roof damage to the structure which appears to be an apartment building.

Roswell Police tweeted a map of the route drivers should take. 11Alive reached out the the fire department for information on the fire. We are waiting to hear back.