ROSWELL, Ga. – The Roswell Fire Department treated three people after a home explosion Tuesday night.

The fire department was dispatched to a home on Pine Grove Point Drive for a reported home explosion.

Officials said on scene they found a home with “significant damage” but no fire was reported.

Two people were treated on the scene and transported to Grady Hospital with second and third-degree burns. Officials said a third person was treated but not transported.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area while they investigate the cause.

