Rudy Farias update: HPD says he came home the day after he was reported missing; mom 'deceived police'

Houston police said Farias wasn't missing the last 8 years as his mother, Janie Santana, claimed but no charges are being filed in the case. His aunts also spoke.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — In a news conference Thursday, Houston police disputed many of the allegations made by community activist Quanell X on Wednesday. He claimed Rudy Farias told him that his mother hid him all these years, drugged him and sexually abused him.

Police confirmed Farias returned home a day after he was originally reported missing on March 7, 2015. They said he has not been missing for eight years as his mother, Janie Santana, continued to claim after a good Samaritan found him in front of a church on June 29.

“Rudy’s mother continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that he was still missing,” an HPD lieutenant with the Missing Persons Unit said. "She said her nephew was the person friends and family were seeing coming and going, however we disputed that."

Police said Farias had previous interactions with HPD patrol officers but they didn't realize he was the man reported missing.

“During these contacts, fictitious names and dates of births were given,” the lieutenant said.

He said Santana also give phony names during interactions with police.

Police said Farias didn't report sexual abuse by his mother when they interviewed him Wednesday.

"If there is a disclosure made, we will continue to investigate," the lieutenant said. "We do take all allegations seriously and any new information or facts that we receive will be investigated."

He said the district attorney's office declined to accept charges at this time, but Police Chief Troy Finner said it's early in the investigation.

They said Farias has been connected with Adult Protective Services to get help.

"Rudy is safe. He is with his mother by choice," Finner said.

Farias aunts call decision not to charge mom 'bulls--t'

Two of Farias' aunts, Santana's sisters, held their own news conference and questioned the decision not to charge her.

"Janie is a hypothetical liar," her sister said. "I'm not quite sure, but I'm gonna have to say she knows a lot of people in HPD and that's why her freaking ass has been covered up."

Santana was married to an HPD officer who took his life in 2014, the year before her son was reported missing.

One aunt said police had Santana in handcuffs after interviewing her and Rudy Wednesday but after the district attorney's office declined charges, they let her leave with Rudy.

"Why in the freaking world did they let her go?" she asked.

"It's bulls--t," the other aunt said.

They questioned why Santana isn't been charged with filing a false report.

"For falsifying that he had been kidnapped, which was not true, that he had been taken to Mexico, that he had been spotted in other states," Santana's sister said. "She had people all over the United States looking for him."

The relatives also defended Quanell X.

"His statement should have been brought up because Quanell is here to help."

They said Farias hasn't been in the hospital since police found him in front of a church over the weekend, as his mother said. The aunt said the photo of Farias in the hospital that was given to the media earlier this week is actually from 2012.

They also sent a message to Farias.

"... We love you, your aunts, your cousins, we stand behind you and we are right here with you."

EARLIER REPORT

A neighbor told KHOU 11 News he spotted the mother of Rudy Farias at her house early Thursday the day after new allegations surfaced.

The neighbor said Janie Santana was seen leaving her house in Pasadena just after midnight. That's when the neighbor said he called 911.

There has been a police presence in the neighborhood ever since.

This all comes after activist Quanell X, who spoke on behalf of Farias, said Farias told him he had been locked up, drugged, and tortured for years by his own mother.

HPD has not confirmed these new allegations and no charges have been filed.

Santana agreed to speak to KHOU 11 on Wednesday to give her side of the story but after the new allegations were made, she sped away from our cameras.

Farias' aunt who's been worried about her nephew spoke after Quannel X held a press conference Wednesday saying Farias hasn’t really been missing for eight years like initially reported.

He's claiming Farias told him he was sexually and physically abused by his own mother.

“I’ve never seen Rudy since the day he went missing,” his aunt Sylvia Lopez said.

She said she's even traveled out of state with Santana to help look for him.