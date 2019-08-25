ATLANTA — Angelica Hale performs on stages across the globe, but she really wanted to come home.

"We told ourselves we never do enough shows at home. So Let's do a hometown show!" said the 12-year-old singer.

She's known to the world as the only two-time Golden Buzzer Performer on America's Got Talent, airing on 11Alive.

But the best gift Angelica ever received came when she was six-years-old. That's when she received a kidney transplant from her mother.

"I didn't even know if I was going to survive," Hale said.

Not only did she survive, but she also thrived!

We caught up with her Saturday while she was performing at the City Springs Theater in Sandy Springs in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation.

"We've been working so hard. And now it's here and I'm so excited!"

