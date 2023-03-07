Law enforcement agencies tackle scammers using artificial intelligence

Fraud investigators with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office are working around the clock to learn A.I. techniques.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As leaders nationwide raise red flags about the uptick in artificial intelligence related scams, some police agencies are trying to stay a step ahead of criminals.

Some believe scammers will soon be solely powered by A.I. technology. That's why some police agencies, like the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, are making sure they're ready.

Pedro Munoz, fraud investigator with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, said their division is working around the clock to learn the latest A.I. scam techniques.

"We’re partnering with federal agencies, the secret service, the FBI, to be prepared for when we start to get cases here in Cobb County," Munoz said.

They're not the only agency trying to stay on top of the latest scam tactics. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is offering A.I. fraud training to its agents upon request, and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is working to educate seniors about these type of scams.

According to a recent global study by McAfee, one in four people have experienced an A.I. phone clone or know someone who has.

“They’ll make it sound like a family member – like you’re hearing their exact voice," said Munoz.

Cobb County public information officer Sgt. Jeremy Blake said the best tool against these scams is education.

“Have a code word for your family. If they can’t produce that code word – hang up and then call that person," Blake said.