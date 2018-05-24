HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. -- An inmate is on the run after walking away from a work detail at a food bank on Helton Road in Breman, Georgia.

Shaun Charles Madden, 35, was on a work detail at 3:15 pm when police say he walked away during his work detail and is now on the run.

Madden is described as being a white male, has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Madden did not have a prior criminal record and he is currently incarcerated on charges for a domestic issue between him and a family member. He is not considered dangerous because he is said to have family ties to the community, according to the sheriff's office.

If anyone has information on Madden's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriffs' Office at 770-646-2011 or call 911.

