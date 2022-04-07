x
Sen. Rev. Warnock tests positive for COVID-19

The Georgia lawmaker said he plans to isolate.
Credit: AP
FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to reporters about voting rights legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Warnock's campaign said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, that he raised a hefty $9.8 million in the last quarter of 2021, nearly double the fundraising haul reported by the leading Republican contender for his seat, former football star Herschel Walker. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

ATLANTA — Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Georgia lawmaker announced his positive test result on Thursday and added that he is both vaccinated and boosted.

Warnock said his result came from a routine test. At the advice of his physician, he plans to isolate himself.

"If you haven't gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so," the U.S. senator said.

About five hours before Warnock announced he had tested positive for the virus, he posted a video of himself walking to the Senate chambers.

"Headed down to the floor to make Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson a Supreme Court Justice -- let's go!" his post reads. The Senate voted, in person, to confirm Jackson Thursday afternoon.

Warnock's positive result comes shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she also contracted COVID-19. She is asymptomatic, a spokesperson for the democrat said.

At least five U.S. lawmakers have tested positive for coronavirus in the House and Senate, according to reports.

