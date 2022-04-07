Sen. Rev. Warnock tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA — Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Georgia lawmaker announced his positive test result on Thursday and added that he is both vaccinated and boosted.
Warnock said his result came from a routine test. At the advice of his physician, he plans to isolate himself.
"If you haven't gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so," the U.S. senator said.
About five hours before Warnock announced he had tested positive for the virus, he posted a video of himself walking to the Senate chambers.
"Headed down to the floor to make Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson a Supreme Court Justice -- let's go!" his post reads. The Senate voted, in person, to confirm Jackson Thursday afternoon.
Warnock's positive result comes shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she also contracted COVID-19. She is asymptomatic, a spokesperson for the democrat said.
At least five U.S. lawmakers have tested positive for coronavirus in the House and Senate, according to reports.