Sen. Rev. Warnock tests positive for COVID-19

The Georgia lawmaker said he plans to isolate.

ATLANTA — Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Georgia lawmaker announced his positive test result on Thursday and added that he is both vaccinated and boosted.

Warnock said his result came from a routine test. At the advice of his physician, he plans to isolate himself.

"If you haven't gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so," the U.S. senator said.

About five hours before Warnock announced he had tested positive for the virus, he posted a video of himself walking to the Senate chambers.

"Headed down to the floor to make Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson a Supreme Court Justice -- let's go!" his post reads. The Senate voted, in person, to confirm Jackson Thursday afternoon.

Warnock's positive result comes shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she also contracted COVID-19. She is asymptomatic, a spokesperson for the democrat said.