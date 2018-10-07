ACWORTH, Ga. -- The Cobb County Police Department Bomb Squad was called to assist sheriff's deputies who were serving a warrant early Tuesday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., deputies were executing an arrest warrant when they discovered possible explosive devices in a vehicle at the home located on the 4900 block of Zachary Court, NW.

The area surrounding the home was evacuated which included six residents.

The Bomb Squad was notified and are on the scene investigating the device.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

PHOTOS | Bomb squad called to Cobb Co. home

