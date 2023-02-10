Six Flags Over Georgia employee dies after being ejected from van at theme park, Cobb Police say

One of the passengers, 43-year-old Andrea Crook of Villa Rica, was ejected from the van. She later died due to a serious head injury, police said.

AUSTELL, Ga. — A 43-year-old woman died after being ejected from a van at Six Flags Over Georgia Sunday evening, Cobb Police said.

Authorities said it happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. along Harbor Way, a road inside the amusement park.

A 27-year-old employee at the park was driving a 2004 Ford Econoline -- transporting several adults and two juveniles, who police said were all employees at the park. The passengers were in the rear cargo compartment of the van as they were driving through the theme park's property, according to police.

One passenger, 43-year-old Andrea Crook, of Villa Rica, was ejected from the van as the van made its way through a left, uphill turn on Harbor Way. Authorities said Crook sustained a serious head injury from the pavement. She was taken to Grady Hospital with life-threatening injuries where police said she later died.

11Alive has also reached out to Six Flags Over Georgia for a statement.

Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program is investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call (770) 499-3987.

