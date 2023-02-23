'Cars totaled, people being airlifted' | Officials begin efforts to improve deadly South Fulton intersection

The intersection is located at SR 138/Jonesboro Road at Bethsaida Road Police officials said at least five people were killed at that location last year.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An intersection in South Fulton is finally getting some improvements after concerns over fatal accidents in the area. The Georgia Department of Transportation and city announced the installation of a roundabout and a temporary traffic signal at a Thursday news conference.

Police officials said at least five people have loss their lives at the intersection located at SR 138/Jonesboro Road at Bethsaida Road.

Resident Monica Peart owns a daycare nearby; she has seen and heard all of the accidents. She said most people slide off the road going 80 miles per hour.

"Cars totaled, people being airlifted, the traffic held up for hours. I try to avoid the street at all cost. I wait until the traffic dies down," Peart said.

Peart even said one of her teachers that works at her daycare had to be airlifted to a local hospital after getting hit by a speeding car. She was one of few to survive, officials said.

"You've seen mothers, children pass away. I would like to see some memorial for those people that have passed on because of this highway," Peart said.

Major Marcus Dennard with the City of South Fulton Police Department said most of the accidents were caused by people not yielding or stopping for oncoming traffic.

"People driving so fast, not slowing down and not paying attention," Dennard added.

State Representative Debra Bazemore said she lives off of Bethsaida Road where she has heard of the fatalities.

"It is so difficult you're in jeopardy of getting hit," said Bazemore.

Some residents are skeptical if a roundabout would help drivers actually slow down in the area. District engineer Paul DeNard said drivers will be forced to stop because of the geometry of a roundabout intersection.

"So roundabouts actually reduce crashes by 60% and that's all crash types. When you do a roundabout, essentially the worst crash you can have is a sideswipe eliminating all of those serious crash types," DeNard said.

The project will also include clearing and grubbing, concrete placement and more pedestrian crossing features.