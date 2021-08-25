Task force will rename properties linked to Confederacy in South Fulton

The task force will also work with the community to propose name changes.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The city of South Fulton has created a commission tasked with identifying structures and roads whose names have ties to the Confederacy.

According to a release, as part of the commission, an eight-member task force will work with a "historical preservation committee," to identify these structures around the city.

Examples could include public streets, buildings, parks, and bridges associated with Confederate figures or representative of Confederate ideals.

The proposed resolution states that the goal is to will ensure that any property “linked to this painful era in American History that is associated with the Confederacy are identified and removed from the city.”