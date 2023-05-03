South Gwinnett High School on 'soft lockdown,' officials say

The lockdown was placed due to police activity off campus nearby.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — South Gwinnett High School is on a "soft lockdown," according to officials with Gwinnett County Public Schools.

The lockdown was placed due to police activity off campus nearby.

Soft lockdowns allow students to move inside the school, but they are not allowed to go outside. Teaching and learning is still taking place, officials said.

