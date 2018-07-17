ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police released surveillance video from the night a woman was shot and killed inside of her vehicle Friday night.

Police believe Lavonda Finklea, 35, of Atlanta, was the victim of an attempted carjacking on Metropolitan Parkway. She was found dead inside her vehicle around 10:30 p.m. July 13. The Fulton County Medical Examiner released her name Saturday.

According to the incident report, Finklea was in the drive-thru area of a nearby Burger King on Metropolitan Parkway when she was confronted. The victim was shot and her vehicle hit a vehicle in the parking lot.

RELATED | Woman shot, killed outside SW Atlanta Burger King

Monday, police released surveillance video where three men are seen running away in the area.

Investigators now need help identifying the suspects.

Anyone who can help officers with this investigation is asked to contact police.

© 2018 WXIA