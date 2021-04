According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the car was found on Jackson Road around 3:30 p.m.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives are investigating two bodies that were found in a burning car Tuesday afternoon in Spalding County, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the car was found on Jackson Road around 3:30 p.m.

The Spalding County Fire Department put out the flames and investigators are currently working the scene.