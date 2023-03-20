State officials fine South Fulton landfill owner after failing to clean his site

This isn't the first time the state has taken action against, owner, Tandy Ross Bullock. His landfill caught on fire in 2018 after an underground burn.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The state is taking action against the owner of a South Fulton landfill -- which caught fire in 2018 and burned for months -- after local officials said he was found to be in repeated violation of a court order demanding he cleans the site.

Officials with the City of South Fulton announced the filing of the notice of noncompliance against B&B Construction Processing, owned by Tandy Ross Bullock, Monday.

Bullock had been ordered by the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection in September 2022 to begin removing a set amount of waste from the Bishop Road landfill each month and to provide monthly updates showing his compliance with the order. However, the state environmental department said that that isn't happening.

In a February hearing, referenced in the notice of non-compliance, the Georgia EPD said evidence showed that Bullock had not removed any waste from the site in the final months of 2022, beginning in October. He also reportedly provided no documentation for February and March of this year, "and he still has not filed a single status update with the court," according to the notice.

As a result, Bullock now faces a $125,000 fine -- $25,000 for each of the five months of noncompliance.

"Bullock conceded the truth of all of the EPD’s allegations, arguing instead he intended to close the site in place and/or sell the property," according to a copy of the notice provided by the City of South Fulton. However, the state's order mandated Bullock continue to remove waste even if he did plan to close the property or sell it.

Because of his continuing reported noncompliance, the Georgia EPD asked for the court to amend the original order requiring Bullock to put fire prevention and smoke-suppression measures in place to prevent smoke from affecting the neighboring community. It also asked Bullock to extinguish any fires at the site within 24 hours or provide a written explanation of why he could not.

The court said it would consider both the state's requests.

A Feb. 5 letter from Bullock, included as part of the notice of compliance filing, said that "any and all fires that might arise ... are put out immediately." Bullock also claimed to have surveillance photos of intruders on the site, which he said could be the source of the fires. He promised to cooperate with the fire department to put out any future fires on the property.

The site has been a source of friction in the community for more than a decade. Officials said the site was initially a recycling facility but evolved into an unpermitted solid waste handling operation. Fulton County officials have been fighting with Bullock over the landfill since 2007, according to previous reporting by the Associated Press.

The landfill first caught fire in 2018. No one was hurt, but the fire was so large that combustibles caused it to smolder for days, officials said. The Associated Press reported the fire continued burning underground for months. South Fulton officials said residents have reported additional flareups in more recent years.

Neighbors living near the landfill complained about the Bishop Road site raising health concerns about the smoke caused by the fires, and concerned residents even wrote a letter to the governor in 2019 asking why the area was rezoned as an industrial area when it was previously classified as a residential zone.