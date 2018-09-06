STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- A 17-year-old is in custody for shooting another teen in the face in early June.

On Tuesday, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested Jerell Curtis in the murder of Erasmus Pratt. Deputies located him at an apartment off Fairington Parkway in Lithonia where he was taken without incident.

The shooting happened at the Terra Creek Apartments on in the 4900 block of Central Drive on June 9. Officials said Pratt died as a result of the shooting.

On June 9, an arrest warrant was issued for Curtis charging him with aggravated assault and alleging he shot Pratt in the face. On June 13, an additional warrant was issued charging him with murder.

Officials said at the time of the shooting that it may have been drug-related.

