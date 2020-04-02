ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police SWAT team is responding to the area outside Atlanta Police Headquarters in the 200 block of Peachtree Street, N.W., in downtown Atlanta, following reports of an armed man nearby.

According to Atlanta Police spokesperson Tasheena Brown, police negotiators have made contact with a man inside a car near the headquarters building and are working to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

Pryor Street is closed between Trinity Avenue and Garnett Street as a result of this incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

