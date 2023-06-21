Crowning glory: Tara Schiphof and Charlie Key take home titles at 2023 Miss Georgia pageant

Tara Schiphof was crowned as the new Miss Georgia, while Charlie Key earned the title of Miss Georgia Teen.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The "Miss Georgia" pageant concluded over the Juneteenth holiday weekend with the announcement of two title winners.

Tara Schiphof was crowned as the new Miss Georgia, while Charlie Key earned the title of Miss Georgia Teen. The pageant, held at a venue in Columbus, witnessed a display of talent, grace, and determination from all participants.

The victory comes as a testament to her unwavering dedication and perseverance. After securing the runner-up position last year, Tara expressed her elation upon being crowned Miss Georgia this year, describing it as an incredible honor.

The newly crowned beauty queen will now represent Georgia in the highly anticipated Miss America competition scheduled for December. With her talent, charisma, and passion for community service, Tara is poised to make Georgia proud on the national stage.

In addition to Tara's remarkable achievement, Charlie Key emerged victorious as the new Miss Georgia Teen. Charlie took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the opportunity to serve Georgia and represent the state nationally.

"My journey in this organization has never been about me, and this year will not be about me. It starts, ends, and continues with God. I plan to use this platform to shine the light of Christ because we all have the capacity to bring light into this dark world," Charlie's Instagram post read in part.

The newly crowned titleholders, Tara Schiphof and Charlie Key join the ranks of distinguished Georgia beauty queens who have made significant contributions to their communities. They will undoubtedly serve as inspirational figures for aspiring beauty pageant contestants throughout the state.