Task force releases recommendations for move forward on Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Mayor Dickens said his team will review the recommendations over the next 30 days.

ATLANTA — A community task force commissioned by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released its recommendations to move forward on the city's controversial public safety training center.

The project, deemed by protesters as "Cop City," has been in the spotlight for months following a wave of action against it.

Leaders and law enforcement have said the center is necessary to keep the public safe. Meanwhile, protesters claim the project is a symbol of militarized policing and damaging the community's greenspace.

The task force is comprised of four subgroups that will provide an initial set of recommendations by July:

Parks and green space

Visioning, memorializing, and repurposing the former Atlanta Prison Farm site

Sustainability and resilience

Police, fire and E-911 training curriculum

As for the list-- the task force released, over 100 recommendations were made. They include:

