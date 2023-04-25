Forsyth County gets first look at massive entertainment project, known as 'The Gathering'

The more than $1 billion project includes housing, shops, concert space and could be used to lure a pro hockey team to Georgia.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Forsyth County are getting their first look at plans for a new massive entertainment hub.

At the Forsyth County Commissioner's work session, a presentation for the proposed development called "The Gathering," provided a first look at what could be built. The board approved the first step in this process and asked developers to come back for another two weeks.

Excited residents are focused on the chance of attracting a pro hockey team. Forsyth County resident Alexander Bagley supports having more pro sports teams outside of Atlanta.

"We didn't want to fight the traffic. It was just not the right location. You look and see what the Braves have done," Bagley said. "It is an event now."

Some residents wonder if MARTA shuttles were coming too, though not all are in support. Commissioner Laura Semanson said there's not of a plan for that.

"There is no plan to bring MARTA to Forsyth County," Semanson said. "The developers have been working with GDOT to make sure there's an easy on/off pattern from 400 to support the project."

However, residents are asking for transparency when it comes to funding.

"The county's already tried to raise taxes here and there," Bagley said. "Property taxes are going up significantly every year. So no, I definitely wouldn't want that."

However, resident Craig Floyd said he'd be ok with a tax if the pros outweighed the cons.

"If the long-term benefit or even the short-term benefit, I think I'd be 'OK' for some tax money, either local or state to go towards it," Floyd said.

Semanson said she would not support taxpayers funding the project. The board is considering other avenues for funding.

"There have been no formal asks for any type of financial support," Semanson said. "We're not in a position to do the heavy lifting for this project. There will likely be some talk late next month."

So, residents will have to wait.