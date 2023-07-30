61-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier, DNR says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 61-year-old drowned in Lake Lanier Saturday, game wardens said.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said game wardens along with Hall County fire rescue personnel were called to a drowning call near East Bank Park. They began searching for a man who was swimming from a boat and did not resurface.
Authorities searched for the man, identified as Tracey Stewart, 61, using boat-mounted sonar. Hall County fire officials also used ROV.
Just after 9 p.m., Stewart was recovered under 46 feet of water.