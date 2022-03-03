John Taylor was released from Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital Thursday after spending 96 days battling COVID-19.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man was released from the hospital Thursday after spending 96 days hospitalized with COVID-19.

"It’s just a miracle that he’s here," said April Taylor, the wife of John Taylor. "It’s by the grace of God."

John Taylor was admitted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in November 2021 with COVID-19 pneumonia. He was then put into a medically induced coma. His wife said he nearly died twice and doctors encouraged her to sign a "Do Not Resuscitate" order.

"I really thought, in the beginning, I was (going to) be a widow but then I said, 'you know what? I believe in miracles and it takes the faith of a mustard seed to move a mountain and that’s what happened,'" April said.

Two weeks later, John woke up from his coma and his health began to approve. He was discharged from Atrium Health WFB and went to Kindred Care Hospital in Greensboro. Finally, he moved to the Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Winston-Salem for physical therapy after being bed-ridden for so long.

On Thursday, John was discharged from Novant Health and staff cheered him on as he left.

"I really didn’t think (this day) was ever going to come and, like I said, it’s a miracle and I give all the glory to God," said April.

Doctors with Novant Health said John's story shows the confidence they have in the care they provide to their patients every day.