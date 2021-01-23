Tucker councilman William 'Bill' Rosenfeld has died, city confirms

In a statement, a spokesperson described Rosenfeld as a pillar of the community long before he took office.

TUCKER, Ga. — A metro Atlanta town is morning the sudden loss of one of its elected leaders overnight.

City of Tucker spokesperson Matt Holmes confirmed to 11Alive that councilman Bill Rosenfeld had died. But, in a statement, he said that Rosenfeld's impact went far beyond the seat he held.

"Bill will be remembered for much more than his role as a City Councilman," the statement said. "By the time he ran for office in 2016, his legacy as a pillar of the Tucker community was well-ingrained."

Rosenfeld was also remembered for his roles as a leader in the DeKalb County Fire Department, a champion of the business community, a volunteer and a man of faith, Holmes wrote.

"On City Council, Bill showed himself to be a principled public servant who acted with total integrity," the statement continued. "He personified The Tucker Way."

In the statement, the city offered prayers to Rosenfeld's family for the loss.

While the exact time and cause of his death were not released by the city, a Facebook page set up for the councilman suggested that Rosenfeld had passed suddenly overnight.

"His laugh and his zest for life will be missed beyond words," the post said.