DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex along Buford Highway in DeKalb County.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at Esquire Apartments in the 3000 block of the major highway. Between 30 and 35 firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke but haven't released many details about the cause but said there are no reported injuries so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

