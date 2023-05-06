Potential University System of Georgia security breach likely exposed access to unauthorized data

The potential breach is linked to the USG's MOVEit Security File Transfer and Automation software, which is used for storing and transferring sensitive data.

The University System of Georgia said cybercriminals "likely" gained access to unauthorized data via a possible security breach in its software system.

Progress Software, the company which created MOVEit, said a zero-day defect in its software -- a vulnerability in an application or operating system that is unknown to the software maker -- potentially allowed cybercriminals access to prohibited information stored inside the MOVEit repositories stored at several sites.

Those two sites included the University System of Georgia and the University of Georgia, a USG spokesperson said.

After finding out about the potential breach, USG officials said they moved quickly to apply Progress Software's recommendations which limited internet access to MOVEit software and applied newly-developed patches in order to "rectify the defective code."

USG said its cybersecurity experts are working to determine the extent of the possible exposure and let those affected by the issue know if their data has been breached.