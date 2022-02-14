Services returning after Verizon outage hits Georgia

A statewide outage started around 2:40 p.m. Monday. The cause is unknown at this time.

MACON, Ga. — (UPDATE 5:15 p.m.) Some Verizon services appear to be returning as texts are starting to go through and calls can be made.

-----

No calls, no texts, no data.

If you’re a Verizon customer in Georgia, chances are you don’t have service right now. According to Downdetector, there is a massive outage statewide.

The site, which tracks self-reports from users, shows that problems started around 2:40 p.m. ET. Many reports – around 90% -- claim there is no signal or phones aren’t working.

People from all over the state; Macon, Warner Robins, Savannah, Atlanta, Albany and Columbus have tweeted their service was completely down, so it doesn't seem to be an isolated incident.

"We are receiving increased reports of service issues in our area. Our network team is currently investigating," tweeted Verizon Support. "We are working to resolve the issue, which could take up to 12-14 hours. We recommend enabling WiFi calling via a secure WiFi source."

The company has not yet said what's causing the problem.

This story will be updated as we learn more.