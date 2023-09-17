Walmart changes hours for several locations across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Walmart spokesperson announced that several locations across metro Atlanta are getting ready to change their hours.
The stores will now close at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.
Here's a list:
- Cleveland Avenue, East Point
- Jonesboro Road, Union City
- Research Center Drive, Atlanta
- Fairington Road, Lithonia
- Old National Highway, College Park
These new hours are now in effect.
A spokesperson for the company said "we're continually exploring ways to better serve our communities. After considering feedback from market leadership and associates and customers, we've decided to adjust operating hours at five Atlanta based Walmart stores."
Doors will now open at 6 a.m. at these locations as well.