Walmart changes hours for several locations across metro Atlanta

The stores will now close at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

ATLANTA — A Walmart spokesperson announced that several locations across metro Atlanta are getting ready to change their hours.

Here's a list:

Cleveland Avenue, East Point

Jonesboro Road, Union City

Research Center Drive, Atlanta

Fairington Road, Lithonia

Old National Highway, College Park

These new hours are now in effect.

A spokesperson for the company said "we're continually exploring ways to better serve our communities. After considering feedback from market leadership and associates and customers, we've decided to adjust operating hours at five Atlanta based Walmart stores."