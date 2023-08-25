They keep coming to her house to pick up Facebook Marketplace purchases. But she's not selling anything.

Since the ad was posted, Katie Bennet said that over 40 individuals have shown up at her residence.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police issued a warning after a local woman's address was repeatedly exploited in a Facebook Marketplace scheme.

Since the ad was posted, Katie Bennet said that over 40 individuals have shown up at her residence due to the fraudulent scheme.

"They’re very shocked at first when I say I’m not selling something," Bennet said, "and they say, 'Oh, but I’ve paid, and this is the address.'"

For weeks on end, unsuspecting buyers who fell victim to the scam were captured on Bennet's doorbell camera as they arrived at her Peachtree Park neighborhood home. The advertised items, ranging from appliances to furniture, were listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace without her consent.

The ordeal began in June when an individual showed up at her door inquiring about a washer-dryer listing. A common thread among the deceived buyers was their claim of having paid either a deposit or the full $250 upfront.

"Someone came to the door and was showing me a listing and said they were here to pick up a washer-dryer, and I said no, this must be the wrong house," Bennet said.

To her dismay, this marked the beginning of a recurring saga. Four more buyers arrived that day, followed by a steady stream of visitors in the subsequent days.

"It’s typically someone who shows up with a truck or a trailer, or they’re looking at the address, they seem confused," Bennet said.

Determined to put an end to this scam, Bennet opened a case with Facebook, filed a report with the Atlanta Police Department and attempted to reach out to the individual responsible for the fake listings. However, the perpetrator proved elusive, constantly changing profiles and reposting fraudulent listings.

Now Bennet has a sign in her yard to alert visitors that the listings were fraudulent. She even affixed another sign to her front door, hoping to thwart any further confusion.

"It’s taking up a lot of time, and I don’t see an end in sight," she said.

Atlanta Police acknowledged the severity of the situation and reassured potential victims. They are actively investigating the case and issuing advice to online shoppers. Buyers should never make advance payments for goods and services on platforms like Facebook Marketplace. Furthermore, if someone falls victim to a swindle similar to this, they are encouraged to report it to the police.