West Laurens High School Superintendent Clifford Garnto said the photo of five white male students does not represent the district's values.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County's school superintendent says they're investigating a photo posted on social media that showed students spelling out a racial slur.

In a statement to 13WMAZ, Superintendent Clifford Garnto said the photo of five white male students does not represent the district's values.

"We are truly disappointed in the choices of these students," he wrote.

While Garnto did not describe any discipline against the students, he wrote, "every action has consequences."

Several people called or wrote 13WMAZ after seeing the photo on social media. It was reportedly taken at Friday's West Laurens-Bleckley County football game.

In the photo, the five boys have painted jerseys on their chest, each bearing a letter that spells out a five-letter version of the N-word.

The local NAACP chapter also contacted 13WMAZ, saying they've seeking a meeting with Laurens school officials.

13WMAZ is choosing not to show the offensive photo or to identify the students, who are minors.

The school district says they're still investigating.

“Our Laurens County Schools Administration is fully aware of the derogatory photo circulating on social media outlets. We do not support, nor condone, any offensive actions of this nature. We are truly disappointed in the choices of these students. The environment and teaching at West Laurens High School fosters love and respect among our students for each other. What is observed in this picture is completely misaligned with the values of our school and community. Rest assured, the incident is being investigated. We have to be responsible for our actions, and every action has consequences.”

We also reached out to Pat Brock, the Laurens County School public information officer, who said “We have no additional comment at this time.”

The incident is still being investigated, and 13WMAZ will provide any updates when they are available.