Gayle Barlow was surprised at her home with a parade of people wanting to wish her a Happy Birthday!

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins woman has battled colon cancer for years, and Saturday family and friends surprised her with a something special.

Gayle Barlow was diagnosed seven years ago with stage four colon caner.

"Oh It’s just amazing because you know I wasn’t sure I would reach my sixtieth birthday," Barlow said.

Her family threw her a surprise birthday drive-by parade.

Barlow says she just wanted to make it to this birthday.

"That was my goal, the biggest goal, God please just let me reach to be 60 and then we’ll go from there," she said

She says her family has been there through it all.

"I can’t thank them enough for all they’ve done for me. I mean not only the out pouring of love today that has been shown. You never know how you touch people and what you do, and just realize that a kind word and a small thing goes a long way."