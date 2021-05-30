Tina Prince is a first grade teacher at Ridge Road Primary School. She is 46 years old, 5'5 and 130 pounds.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is missing after receiving a "suspicious" call during dinner with her family on Friday night.

According to Chief Deputy Mark McGraw, Tina Prince was last seen on Friday evening around 8 p.m.

She was eating dinner at Pueblo's in Sandersville with her family when she got a phone call and went outside, she came back into the restaurant and said goodbye to her family and left.

The sheriff's department was at Prince's house up until around 10 p.m. Saturday. They say this is an "unusual case."

Prince's family has a tracking app on their phone, and they pinged her to Macon Friday night. On Sunday, the sheriff's office plans to get in touch with the phone company to try and track her phone.