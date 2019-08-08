Zoo Atlanta recognizes that many people will never get the chance to take a trip across the world to Africa. However, they say, now you can experience it in Atlanta.

It won't be hard to spot the elephants, zebras and giraffes in their new habitat at Zoo Atlanta. The all-new African Savanna opened Thursday and guests can now see these animals as they continue to acclimate to their new habitats.

“We are thrilled to be able to introduce an experience that will re-set the anticipation of what the people of Atlanta and Georgia can expect from their Zoo,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “If people don’t feel connected to these animals and to their ecosystems, they have little reason to want to save them. We want our visitors to walk away inspired and empowered by an experience that shows just how interconnected we are with the natural world.”

The new elephant environment more than triples the size of the Zoo’s former elephant habitat. Along with the outdoor exhibit, the indoor Zambezi Elephant Center has the capacity to house up to seven elephants.

The African Savanna is the first completed phase of the Zoo’s three-part Grand New View project, the result of a capital campaign launched in 2014. Zoo Atlanta has since raised more than $50 million for the project. Future elements will include Savanna Hall, a special event destination that will overlook the new African Savanna from the historic former Cyclorama building, and a new grand entry plaza. Both Savanna Hall and the grand entry plaza will open in early 2020.

MOREHEADLINES:

Zoo Atlanta reveals gender of new baby gorilla: It's a boy!

Zoo Atlanta welcomes African elephant as they prepare to open new exhibit

'Gentle, Patient, and Kind': NC Zoo Guests Reflect on Legacy of Arborist Who Died After Falling From Tree

No more babies: April the Giraffe is going on birth control