Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday’s $20 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The winning numbers on Jan. 27, 2023, were 4, 43, 46, 47, 61 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier was 4x.



The jackpot will now climb to $31 million for Tuesday’s drawing.



The Georgia Lottery says there were different winning tickets sold in the state, with the highest being just $800.



$800 prize: 6 winners

$500 prize: 7 winners

$200 prize: 27 winners