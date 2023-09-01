Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday’s $20 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The winning numbers on Jan. 27, 2023, were 4, 43, 46, 47, 61 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier was 4x.
The jackpot will now climb to $31 million for Tuesday’s drawing.
The Georgia Lottery says there were different winning tickets sold in the state, with the highest being just $800.
$800 prize: 6 winners
$500 prize: 7 winners
$200 prize: 27 winners
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.