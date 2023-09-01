Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $302 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday, March 24, were 14-17-33-42-66 and Mega Ball 15. The Megaplier was 3x.

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing after no one hit the $302 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, though, a few people won $10,000.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $322 million for the next drawing.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$10,000 prize: 3 winners

$500 prize: 16 winners

$200 prize: 36 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $143.9 million.