The good news can be seen all over the world as all 12 soccer players and their coach were rescued from a cave early Tuesday morning.

The Thai Navy Seals made good on their vow to bring all of the teammates home, safely. And just two days after making that promise, they accomplished it.

The translation given in the Facebook post reads:

"We, the Thai and international teams, are strong and firm in bringing all the Wild Boars home! Hooyah."

Mission accomplished and thank you to the Thai Navy Seals.

RELATED | Daring rescue saves all 12 boys, soccer coach from Thai cave

PHOTOS: Rescue mission underway for Thai soccer team trapped in cave

PHOTOS: Rescue mission underway for Thai soccer team trapped in cave

© 2018 WXIA