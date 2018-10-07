The good news can be seen all over the world as all 12 soccer players and their coach were rescued from a cave early Tuesday morning.

The Thai Navy Seals made good on their vow to bring all of the teammates home, safely. And just two days after making that promise, they accomplished it.

The translation given in the Facebook post reads:

"We, the Thai and international teams, are strong and firm in bringing all the Wild Boars home! Hooyah."

Mission accomplished and thank you to the Thai Navy Seals.

01 / 14
Thai soldiers stand at the Tham Luang cave area as operations continue for the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 8, 2018. -LILLIAN
02 / 14
Nurses wait outside the Chaingrai Prachanukroh Hospital, where the boys will be brought upon rescue, on July 8, 2018 in Chiangrai, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
03 / 14
An ambulance leave the Tham Luang cave area as divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 8, 2018.LILLIAN
04 / 14
An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the boys among a group of 13 trapped in a flooded cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 8, 2018.
05 / 14
Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances deliver boys rescued from a cave in northern Thailand to hospital in Chiang Rai after they were transported by helicopters on July 8, 2018 in Chiangrai, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
06 / 14
Policeman line up on the main road leading to Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
07 / 14
Policeman line up on the main road leading to Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
08 / 14
Policeman line up on the main road leading to Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
09 / 14
Rescue workers along the main road leading to Tham Luang Nang Non cave as the first 2 ambulances carrying 2 boys pass by on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
10 / 14
Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
11 / 14
People watch as an ambulance allegedly carrying some of the rescued boys leaving the military airport in Chiang Rai to a nearby hospital
12 / 14
Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
13 / 14
Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
14 / 14
Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
