Indiana soldier dies in Iraq

The Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, 23, died in a non-combat-related incident. That incident is under investigation.

"... His honesty, light heartedness, and wit will always be remembered by his brothers in arms. His loss is being felt immensely by Charlie Company, 3-21 Infantry, and the 1/25th SBCT. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own," Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell, 3-21 Infantry commander said.