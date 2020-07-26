Austin police say 2 people opened fire during shooting at downtown protest

Officials believe one shooter was the driver of a car and the other was in the crowd and may have opened fire on the car as it drove away.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and one suspect has been detained after a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Austin on Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 9:52 p.m. near East Sixth Street and Congress Avenue. However, Austin police later clarified they responded to 300 Congress, between Third and Fourth streets.

One victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he later died. Police said the incident was a homicide.

In an update early Sunday morning, police said initial reports indicated the victim, an adult man, was carrying a rifle when he approached the suspect's vehicle. The suspect then shot out of their car at the victim, police said. That suspect was detained and cooperating with officers.

On Sunday afternoon, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski confirmed with police that two people opened fire during the shooting. Neither shooter was the man who was killed.

Officials believe one shooter was the driver of a car and the other was in the crowd and may have opened fire on the car as it drove away. The investigation remains fluid, but as of 2 p.m. Sunday, this is the account police have of what happened.

Investigators are trying to determine what charges the two shooters may face.

KVUE's colleagues at Good Morning America interviewed Sheila Foster on Sunday morning. She says her son, Garrett Foster, was the man killed in the shooting. She said he and his fiancée have been participating in the protests for quite some time and were downtown Saturday night.

In a video posted to social media taken by journalist Hiram Gilberto, multiple gunshots could be heard at what appeared to be the same intersection where the incident happened.

On Sunday morning, Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar and several candidates up for elections in November spoke out about the shooting.

A vigil will be held for Garrett Foster at 7 p.m. Sunday at Fourth Street and Congress Avenue.