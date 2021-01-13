FBI says Proud Boys fan stockpiled ammo, knives in New York home

Authorities say the extremist group supporter threatened to deploy 'cars full of armed patriots' during the Capitol riot last week.

NEW YORK — Federal authorities have arrested a supporter of the Proud Boys extremist group who they say threatened to deploy “cars full of armed patriots” to Washington as the Capitol was under siege last week.

Eduard Florea was charged Wednesday with possession ammunition as a convicted felon.

He was denied bail after the FBI searched his Queens home and interviewed him about a series of threats he allegedly made on the social network Parler.

Prosecutors said the software engineer vowed to travel to Washington and slice “a throat” at the Jan. 6 riot. His lawyer dismissed the online posts as "blather."

Federal authorities say the 40-year-old threatened to deploy “three cars full of armed patriots” to Washington last week. He was charged with stockpiling military-style combat knives and more than 1,000 rifle rounds in his home.