Georgia leaders react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

ATLANTA — Condolences are pouring in following the news that Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday, officials announced. She was 96 years old.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. The impact of her loss will be huge and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize across decades of huge social change and family scandals.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement that the world is mourning her death, adding that "she demonstrated maturity and wit beyond her years to meet the challenges of her time."

"On this solemn day, the people of Georgia stand with their friends in the United Kingdom and join them in celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth, now reunited with her late husband, while continuing to honor her memory.

He added that Georgians are standing with the United Kingdom and celebrate her life.

The Carter Center tweeted a statement on behalf of Former President Jimmy Carter.

"Rosalynn and I extend our condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the citizens of the United Kingdom. Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration, and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader," the statement reads.

Atlanta's City Council also expressed sympathy.

"Her reign represents an incredible longevity, one that spanned more than a dozen presidential administrations and prime ministerships," the statement said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city's thoughts and prayers were with the Royal Family, and sent condolences to Atlanta's sister city in the UK, Newcastle.

